North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider North American Energy Partners Purchases 7,500 Shares

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$52,350.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, North American Energy Partners acquired 300,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,965,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, North American Energy Partners purchased 2,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,940.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, North American Energy Partners purchased 2,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,140.00.

On Friday, April 21st, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, North American Energy Partners purchased 200 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, North American Energy Partners purchased 1,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.63 per share, with a total value of C$6,630.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, with a total value of C$50,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, North American Energy Partners purchased 151,800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,017,060.00.

On Monday, April 17th, North American Energy Partners acquired 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.45 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00.

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) opened at 6.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $182.73 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

