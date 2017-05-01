Modsys International Ltd (MDSY) Major Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc Buys 32,650 Shares

Modsys International Ltd (NASDAQ:MDSY) major shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 32,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $26,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 500 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $350.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 400 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $280.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 206 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $144.20.

On Thursday, April 20th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 8,900 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $6,319.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 1,859,017 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $520,524.76.

On Friday, March 24th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $4,150.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 16,700 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Columbia Pacific Advisors, Llc bought 70,264 shares of Modsys International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $52,698.00.

Modsys International Ltd (NASDAQ:MDSY) opened at 0.70 on Monday. Modsys International Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.36 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Modsys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd., formerly BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd., develops and markets enterprise legacy migration solutions, and provides tools and professional services to international markets. The Company operates through information technology (IT) modernization solutions segment. The Company’s technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages.

