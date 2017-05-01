Insider Buying: Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Insider Purchases £130.85 in Stock

Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) insider Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,617 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £130.85 ($168.95).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £127.35 ($164.43).

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chris Aspinwall acquired 5 shares of Fidessa Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,560 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £128 ($165.27).

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) traded down 1.375000% on Monday, reaching GBX 2393.640869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,554.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,399.67. Fidessa Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,879.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,675.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 917.77 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 78.20 ($1.01) per share. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group plc’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.02) price objective on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Fidessa Group plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,920 ($37.70) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.99) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.95) price target on shares of Fidessa Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,202.40 ($28.44).

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. It is structured into two business units: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side business unit provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the globe.

