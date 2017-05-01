Insider Buying: Elementis plc (ELM) Insider Buys £31,100 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Sandra Boss acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £31,100 ($39,759.65).

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) opened at 305.306519 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.42 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.73. Elementis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 179.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 320.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.28 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Elementis plc’s previous dividend of $2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Elementis plc from GBX 305 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Elementis plc from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Elementis plc from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 271 ($3.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 331 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Elementis plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Elementis plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.40 ($3.94).

About Elementis plc

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high performance dispersing agents, organoclays and colorants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, loanolin and other natural oil derivatives, flow and leveling additives, other specialty additives and resins.

