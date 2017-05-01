Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) Director Patrick Donnell Noone acquired 2,500 shares of Big Rock Brewery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

Patrick Donnell Noone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Patrick Donnell Noone acquired 7,100 shares of Big Rock Brewery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,222.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Patrick Donnell Noone acquired 600 shares of Big Rock Brewery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,838.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Patrick Donnell Noone acquired 10,000 shares of Big Rock Brewery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00.

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) traded up 5.71% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $50.88 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Big Rock Brewery Inc has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Big Rock Brewery Inc (BR) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/insider-buying-big-rock-brewery-inc-br-director-buys-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer, marketer and distributor of craft beers and a producer of cider in Canada. The Company has sales and distribution facilities in Calgary and Edmonton, sales staff resident in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and an agency arrangement for product sales in Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.