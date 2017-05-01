Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Inovio, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the development of treatments targeting various forms of cancer and infectious diseases. We are pleased with the company’s collaborations with other firms for pipeline development. Moreover, the company’s recent deal with Chinese biomedical firm ApolloBio to market VGX-3100 is a positive. However, shares of Inovio have underperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry in the last one year. Inovio suffered a setback with the FDA placing clinical hold on the proposed phase III program on its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100. Notably, Inovio depends largely on government grants and contracts for the development of its candidates. Estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) opened at 6.29 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company’s market capitalization is $466.10 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 199.99%. The business earned $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Morton Collins acquired 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $133,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $889,318.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 147,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $962,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,164,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 77,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 203,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

