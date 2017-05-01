Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) traded up 0.79% on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 29,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $469.80 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm earned $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Morton Collins bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $133,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 147,180 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $962,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 729.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.