HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (ITEK)

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Phase 2 FDC data release narrowed to July. With the timing of Inotek’s Phase 2 fixed-dose combination (FDC) trial readout nearing, the company issued a release refining that window from mid-2017 to July, as enrollment for the study has now been completed. The market is not expecting a lot after the MATrX-1 study failed to beat placebo in January, but there is still a glimmer of hope for a positive outcome. Given the company’s enterprise value of negative $27M, we see a much stronger case for the upside (potential confirmation of efficacy with the more valuable, in our view, FDC product) versus limited downside.””

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK) opened at 2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $53.97 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 60.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 401,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 151,764 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 78.4% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 385,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 169,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FT Options LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 181,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

