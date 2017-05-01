Innoviva (THRX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Innoviva (NASDAQ:THRX) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innoviva earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:THRX) opened at 9.81 on Monday. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

