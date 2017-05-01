Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops drugs for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting receptors and pathways controlling the activation of the innate immune system. Innate Pharma S.A. is headquartered in Marseilles, France. “

Shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) opened at 12.20 on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $658.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Innate Pharma (IPHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/innate-pharma-iphyf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.