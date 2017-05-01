Ingredion (INGR) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.20

Media stories about Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingredion earned a daily sentiment score of -0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) opened at 123.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post $7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally.

