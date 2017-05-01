Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Ingevity Corp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 0.65% on Monday, reaching $63.64. 297,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity Corp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingevity Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,054,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after buying an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

