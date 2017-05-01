Cowen and Company Reiterates “$15.00” Price Target for Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price objective on Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair cut Infosys from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. CLSA cut Infosys from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 4,511,333 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $171.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/infosys-ltd-infy-pt-set-at-15-00-by-cowen-and-company-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 153.8% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.