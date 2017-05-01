Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Shares of Inditex (NASDAQ:IDEXY) opened at 19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34. Inditex has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inditex (IDEXY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/inditex-idexy-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inditex (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inditex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inditex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.