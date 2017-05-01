Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 0.15% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 198,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business earned $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/independent-portfolio-consultants-inc-has-261000-position-in-gentex-co-gntx.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wellington Shields cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, FBR & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $100,269.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $203,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,181. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.