37,441 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Intel by 98.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm earned $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “37,441 Shares in Intel Co. (INTC) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/independent-advisor-alliance-buys-new-stake-in-intel-co-intc-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC cut Intel to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.50 to $36.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $78,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,821 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.