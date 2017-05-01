Incyte Co. (INCY) Receives $138.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $116.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Siegel sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $566,747.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $7,436,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,772. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 124.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $153.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $326 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

