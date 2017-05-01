Incyte Co. (INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $123.78. 514,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. Incyte has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 229.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $4,412,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,571 shares of company stock worth $18,145,772. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its position in shares of Incyte by 42.2% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 27.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

