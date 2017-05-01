Imperva (IMPV) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.12

News articles about Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imperva earned a news impact score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,465 shares. Imperva has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s market cap is $1.47 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company earned $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imperva will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Imperva in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Imperva (IMPV) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.12” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/imperva-impv-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-12.html.

In other news, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $141,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,183.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Kraynak sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $79,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,436,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.