Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) PT Set at C$35.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$35.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. 377,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

