ImmunoVaccine Inc. (IMV) Director Alfred Smithers Sells 200,000 Shares

ImmunoVaccine Inc. (TSE:IMV) Director Alfred Smithers sold 200,000 shares of ImmunoVaccine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$300,000.00.

Shares of ImmunoVaccine Inc. (TSE:IMV) traded up 3.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 183,561 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company’s market cap is $180.81 million. ImmunoVaccine Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/immunovaccine-inc-imv-director-alfred-smithers-sells-200000-shares.html.

ImmunoVaccine Company Profile

Immunovaccine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops products based on its vaccine enhancement platform with a primary focus on T lymphocytes (T cell) activating therapies for cancer. The Company’s DepoVax adjuvanting/delivery platform produces immune response that has a specific and sustained immune effect and enables the Company to pursue vaccine candidates in cancer, infectious diseases and other vaccine applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoVaccine Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoVaccine Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.