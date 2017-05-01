Creative Planning Acquires 109,200 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Immunomedics worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 66,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 185,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 205,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 94,285 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) opened at 5.73 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s market capitalization is $607.83 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post ($0.61) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

