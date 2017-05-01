Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a $196.75 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 1.05% on Monday, hitting $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 929,935 shares. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79. Illumina has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $188.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.51 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $92,240.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $488,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,767. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,810,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Group increased its position in shares of Illumina by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Group now owns 12,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

