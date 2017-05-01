Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 5,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 138.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $142.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 14.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $135.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

