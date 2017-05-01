Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 138.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $98.32 and a one year high of $142.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hartnett sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $1,934,321.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,956.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,897. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,111,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,905,000 after buying an additional 121,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,765,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,132,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,646,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $491,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,742,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,561,000 after buying an additional 84,841 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

