Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Hold

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Illinois Tool's shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery-General Industrial market. Over the long run, the company's organic and inorganic growth tactics, its long-term Enterprise Strategy and sound capital allocation schemes will prove beneficial. For 2017, the company anticipates earnings to be within $6.00-$6.20 per share range, up 9% year over year at mid point. Organic revenue will grow 1.5-3.5% while total revenue will likely be $13.8-$14.1 billion. Margin profile will strengthen further on the back of benefits from enterprise initiatives. However, the company is exposed to headwinds including unfavorable foreign currency movements, industry rivalry, volatilities in input price & supply and economic uncertainties. Over the last 60 days, earnings estimates for 2017 remained unchanged.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) opened at 138.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $142.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Hold” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $4,354,619.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $606,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,072 shares of company stock worth $7,595,897. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $17,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 88,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,906,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.