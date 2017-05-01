IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) traded up 0.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. 537,925 shares of the stock were exchanged. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company’s principal businesses are Investors Group Inc and Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which operate within the advice segment of the financial services market. It operates in three segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other.

