IFP Advisors Inc Sells 952 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,092,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,184,000 after buying an additional 9,023,817 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,306,000. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds American during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reynolds American by 183.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,872,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,037,000 after buying an additional 2,507,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds American during the third quarter worth approximately $117,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,708 shares. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reynolds American, Inc. will post $2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAI. Vetr downgraded Reynolds American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.64 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Reynolds American in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company downgraded Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Debra Ann Crew sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $1,064,451.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Fawley sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $867,541.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,170.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,110 shares of company stock worth $6,051,675 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

