IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM Holdings were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,739,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. 22,403,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Sirius XM Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.90) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Monday. Vetr cut shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.37 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.85 target price on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wunderlich downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

