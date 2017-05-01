IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 450 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 112.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 64.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 52.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 0.94% during trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 1,540,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $74.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ifp-advisors-inc-acquires-450-shares-of-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Lawrence A. Weinbach sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $542,849.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,345.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $677,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 798,331 shares in the company, valued at $54,070,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,688 shares of company stock worth $3,618,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.