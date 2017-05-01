IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 61,109 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. Wells Fargo & Co also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 28,576 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 13,771 put options.
Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $53.78 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.
In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Timothy J. Sloan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $2,014,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,974,108.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
