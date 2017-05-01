IFC Holdings Incorporated FL Acquires Shares of 4,080 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,952,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,775,998,000 after buying an additional 1,100,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,345,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,580,000 after buying an additional 1,583,197 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,414,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,825,000 after buying an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,712,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,498,000 after buying an additional 2,406,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) traded down 0.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. 238,111 shares of the company were exchanged. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm’s market cap is $46.80 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Simmons raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468,619 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 15,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,848.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,357,960. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

