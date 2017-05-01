IDEX Co. (IEX) Posts Earnings Results

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business earned $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.14 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. IDEX updated its FY17 guidance to $4.00 to $4.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.04 to $1.06 EPS.

Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 281,861 shares. IDEX has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,098,591.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $281,023.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $1,312,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 81.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 66.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

