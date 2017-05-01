Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Iconix has been divesting brands to manage its portfolio and spending resources on businesses that generate significant volume through both direct-to-retail (DTR) relationships and global networks. Further, the company is expanding its DTR licensing agreements as well as undertaking strategic partnerships and joint ventures. These agreements are expected to offset some of the challenges anticipated in 2017. For 2017, management expects its international business to grow similar to its global power brands and continues the expansion of the core brands. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. Further, it has been witnessing sluggishness in the women's and men's segments in the eight straight quarters now. Going forward, it expects headwinds like higher expenses and transition costs to hamper its profitability. Nonetheless, estimates have been stable ahead of its first-quarter 2017 earnings release.”

Separately, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 209,600 shares. The stock’s market cap is $395.24 million. Iconix Brand Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The company earned $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iconix Brand Group will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 40,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Sharper Image, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

