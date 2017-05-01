Icon Plc (ICLR) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Icon Plc in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Icon Plc’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Icon Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $91.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 84.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm earned $432 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 226.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 57.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 691,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Icon Plc by 24.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Plc Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

