IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business earned $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded up 1.95% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.90. 622,590 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBKC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

In other news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 37.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

