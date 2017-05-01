IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IBERIABANK Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded up 1.95% on Monday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 620,952 shares. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company earned $220.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of IBERIABANK Corp to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

In other IBERIABANK Corp news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

