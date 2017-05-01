IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IAMGOLD Corp earned a news impact score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 15 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) traded down 6.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 5,069,266 shares of the company were exchanged. IAMGOLD Corp has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $252.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Corp will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

