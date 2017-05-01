iAB Financial Bank Raises Position in VF Corp (VFC)

iAB Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 216.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. iAB Financial Bank’s holdings in VF Corp were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF Corp during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VF Corp during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,050 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. VF Corp has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $66.31. VF Corp also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 1,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 127 put options.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. VF Corp had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post $3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. VF Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded VF Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr downgraded VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded VF Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

VF Corp Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands.

