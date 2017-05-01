Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Price

Headlines about Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyatt Hotels earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) traded up 1.71% during trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 343,116 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.34. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.48 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hyatt-hotels-h-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-04-updated.html.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 15,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Banana B. Trust sold 30,013 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,496.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.