Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Avondale Partners raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) opened at 44.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

