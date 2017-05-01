Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Huntsman (HUN) Stock Price

Media stories about Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntsman earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) traded up 1.17% on Monday, reaching $25.06. 1,127,847 shares of the company were exchanged. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.54 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Jon M. Huntsman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,766,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 27,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $687,617.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,457 in the last three months. 19.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

