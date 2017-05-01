Huntington National Bank Has $52.132 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $52,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 133.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.24. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.86 per share, for a total transaction of $497,399.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,694.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 23,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $3,097,979.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,200 shares of company stock worth $8,415,204 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

