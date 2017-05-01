Huntington National Bank Has $261,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 173.80 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gabelli upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $189,175.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,253,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $11,650,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

