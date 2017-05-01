Huntington National Bank Has $224,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 8.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ventas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 552,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,008,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 9.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) opened at 64.01 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company earned $883.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

