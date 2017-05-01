Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 341,790 shares. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $189.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post $11.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $1,094,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Stephen Smith sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,160 shares of company stock worth $2,820,580. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

