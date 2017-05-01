Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 39,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post $11.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America Corp raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup Inc lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.93, for a total value of $108,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 4,137 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.49, for a total transaction of $858,386.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,454.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,580. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

