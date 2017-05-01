Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 12.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 7,142 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $107,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

