Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 2,097 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) opened at 12.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,416.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

