Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.73 ($7.53).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.43) price target on shares of Hunting plc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting plc from GBX 767.50 ($9.81) to GBX 774 ($9.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Hunting plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd assumed coverage on shares of Hunting plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 816 ($10.43) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hunting plc to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 474 ($6.06) to GBX 550 ($7.03) in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hunting-plc-htg-receives-gbx-588-73-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) opened at 565.315 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 564.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.96. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 921.16 million. Hunting plc has a 12-month low of GBX 252.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 650.00.

Hunting plc Company Profile

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company’s segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers during the drilling phase of oil and gas wells, along with associated equipment used by the underground construction industry for telecommunication infrastructure build-out and precision machining services for the energy, aviation and power generation sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.